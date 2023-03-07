e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Women stabbed after failed snatching bid in Indore; 2 held

Madhya Pradesh: Women stabbed after failed snatching bid in Indore; 2 held

This incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed on the road, police said.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman was stabbed after failed attempt to snatch her gold chain and mangalsutra in the Annapurna police station area of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The victim received minor injuries in the knife attack, the police said on Monday.

"The incident took place on Saturday morning, Purnima Vaidh and her friend had gone out for a morning walk when the three miscreants who tried to snatch the chain and mangalsutra from her neck stabbed Purnima," said additional DCP Abhinav Vishwakarma.

This incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed on the road, police said.

A robbery case has been registered on the victim's complaint.

The two accused have been arrested and the third is absconding, police said.

The arrested accused have been involved in chain robbery, and cases have been registered against them in the past as well. Further investigation is underway.

Read Also
IND vs AUS: BCCI to appeal Indore pitch's poor rating; report
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Women stabbed after failed snatching bid in Indore; 2 held

Madhya Pradesh: Women stabbed after failed snatching bid in Indore; 2 held

Madhya Pradesh: Attempt to break ATMs in Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: Attempt to break ATMs in Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: Holi Dahan programme organised in many places in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Holi Dahan programme organised in many places in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: New history can be written only by youth in Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: New history can be written only by youth in Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased labourers’ kin to get financial assistance in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased labourers’ kin to get financial assistance in Khargone