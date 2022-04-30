Indore: Zero year declared in BEd, DElEd colleges that fail to submit PAR

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) has declared the academic year 2022-23 as “zero year” for BEd and DElEd colleges across the State that have failed to submit performance appraisal reports (PAR).

The deviant colleges will not be able to grant admission in Bachelor of Education and Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) in session 2022-23.

Soon, the NCTE is going to release the list of colleges, which have not submitted the report, within the prescribed time limit.

Sources said that nearly 150 colleges across the State, including about a dozen from Indore, are on the list of deviant institutes. There are around 600 BEd colleges across the State and most of them offer DElEd courses also.

The sources said that NCTE will also send letters to the Department of Higher Education and State Education Department about its decision.

The departments will be asked not to allow admission to the deviant colleges for session 2022-23.

Admission to BEd and DElEd courses are granted through centralised online counselling conducted by DHE and School Education Department respectively.

On receiving the list of deviant colleges, the departments will remove their names from the admission portal.

Take note: NCTE had made PAR mandatory from December 2019. But colleges had moved court over the matter. The legal battle reached till Supreme Court which denied giving relief to colleges. NCTE had given time for college to submit PAR but many did not show any interest.

Why PAR is sought?

Teacher education colleges have to submit all information regarding teachers, students, available infrastructure, facilities etc with NCTE. The PAR is sought by NCTE so that the same remains in the public domain and colleges are unable to mislead students and their parents about facilities, teachers, fees etc.

