Indore: Youths to get jobs and financial help for self employment today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day Employment Day and Job fair is being organised at Urban Haat on Friday. Around 400 job vacancies would be available. On this occasion, financial help would also be given to youths for self-employment.

It will be organised from 10.30 am to 4.00 pm at Gramin Haat near Dhhakanwala Kuan. General manager of District Trade and Industry Center SS Mandloi informed that under Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh, Rs 650 crore has been approved and distributed by the bank to 77,255 beneficiaries in the last one month under various schemes in the district.

In the Employment Day programme, information will be given about the MSME Promotion Scheme 2021 and the Madhya Pradesh Government's MSME Cluster Development Scheme regarding the facilities available to the industries of the district from the government. Information about the available land allotment process for the industrial development of the district and the services notified in the public service guarantee service of the department will also be given to entrepreneurs. Self-employment schemes of various government departments and bank financing facilities will be explained.

Information will be given about major industries established in the district such as Engineering, Dal Mill, Garments Industry, Flour Mill, Fertilizer Manufacturing, Milk Product Manufacturing, HDPE PP Bag, Drip Irrigation Pipe, HDP Pipe Manufacturing etc.

Jobs would be availed to more than 400 youths by many reputed companies like Patel Motors, Arena Suzuki, Earth Finance, Just Dial, Shyam Automotive, DT Industries, SIS and Devika Security, Jona Small Finance, Life Insurance Corporation, Instaconnect, etc. Youth will be selected for various posts like Sales Executive, Technician, Tele caller, Team Leader, Delivery Boy, Security Guard, Loader, Insurance Consultant and Packing Staff etc. on attractive salaries.

