Indore: SOP issued to check rise of bogus firms in GST registration

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to prevent use of bogus documents for GST registration, Chief Commissioner of Central GST (CGST) Bhopal zone Navneet Goyal on Thursday issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in a trade notice.

As per the notice, aspirants will have to upload crucial documents of their business establishment like rent or lease agreement and registered/notorised NOC for GST registration. Besides, address on property document, property tax receipt, municipal khata copy and electricity bill should be the same as mentioned in the application.

The objective is to prevent use of forged documents and reduce queries and other GST registration hurdles.

Rejection of registrations or queries often causes unnecessary delay. It was found that query or rejections arose due to submission of illegible documents by applicants or mismatch in address in uploaded documents and application for registration.

In some cases, the businessman and the property owner were different or rent agreement, NOC for business at rented premises was submitted on plain papers.

As per trade notice, in light of mushrooming of bogus firms it was important that registration application be checked properly and due diligence exercised by officers. At the same time, it was also important that a genuine taxpayer was not inundated with frivolous queries.

In view of the above the SOP was prepared, wherein it was mentioned that all documents uploaded with the application for registration must be legible.

The rent, lease agreement, NOC, consent letter should be registered or notarized. In case, the trade name is different from the legal name, valid document like Gumasta, etc. would have to be submitted. The photograph uploaded in the REG-01 should be a recent one.