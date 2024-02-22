Indore: Youth Stabbed By Man Over Old Rivalry

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for stabbing a youth over an old rivalry in the Chandan Nagar area on Tuesday. The complainant was talking with his friend when the accused reached the spot and he attacked him with a knife following an argument. The police are searching for the accused.

According to the police, Anas Mohammad Rafiq, a resident of Ammar Nagar got injured in the attack by Avesh of the area. Anas informed the police that he was talking with his friend in the Geeta Nagar area where the accused came there and started an argument with him over an old issue. The situation turned intense and the accused attacked him with a knife. He also tried to attack on his abdomen but the complainant held his hand and saved himself. Then, the accused fled the scene threatening him of dire consequences. The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 308, 323, 294 and 506 of the IPC.

In another incident, a named Lalit, a resident of Piliyakhal was thrashed by Adarsh and Hariom in the Malharganj area. The complainant informed the police that the accused were having an argument while he was seeing their argument. Then, they used abusive words for him and one of them attacked him with a knife. When he cried for help, the accused managed to flee from there. Police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of the IPC.