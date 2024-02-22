Indore: 10-Yr RI For Stabbing Man To Death |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sessions court sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment after finding him guilty of killing a man whose daughter he had slapped over some issue a few hours before the incident.

The court has also sentenced two accomplices of the murderer to one-year rigorous imprisonment each. The case was in the list of 'marked cases', which are reviewed every month.

The incident took place on November 21, 2020, at around 12:30 am. The accused, Ramdas Shinde, a resident of Siddharth Nagar Building, had slapped Harish Kochle’s daughter at around 8.30 pm. When Harish went to confront Ramdas later in the night, the latter first beat him up and then stabbed him. He was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. Shivdas Panwar and his son Deepak had helped Ramdas in assaulting Harish.

District Prosecution Officer Sanjeev Srivastava appeared on behalf of the prosecution. Media cell in-charge Abhishek Jain said sessions judge Sudhir Mishra, handed out a ten-year jail sentence to Ramdas and also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 against him. The court also sentenced accused Shivdas Panwar and Deepak to one-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 each.