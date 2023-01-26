Indore: Youth shot at following an argument, injured

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was injured after he was shot at by another youth following an argument between them in Mhow on Wednesday night. The police are trying to take the statement of the injured person and have started a search for the accused.

According to the police, the incident took place in Chhota Bazar area in Mhow. One Mushtak was shot at and injured by named Bhura, a resident of the Azad Nagar area of the city. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Mushtak and Bhura are relatives and they are having a dispute over some issue for some months now. This led to an argument today, after which the accused opened fire on Mushtak. He received a bullet injury in one of his hands and his condition is stated to be out of danger.

