Indore: Youth killed, uncle injured after 2 persons stab them

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed while his uncle was injured after they were stabbed by two persons near a liquor shop in the Pardeshipura area on Saturday night. The police have arrested one of the accused and he was paraded in the area while a search is on for his accomplice.

Pardeshipura police station-in-charge Pankaj Dwivedi said the incident took place around 9.30 pm. Sunil Shukla and his nephew, Sawan Shukla, were stabbed by two persons near the liquor shop.

Sawan died during treatment at a city hospital. Two persons, named Aniket and Raj, alias Kala, were booked by the police. On Sunday, accused Raj was arrested by the police from the area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sunil Shukla had had an argument with Aniket at the same liquor shop a few months ago. On Saturday, Sunil again met the accused, and they had an argument over an old rivalry. Sunil was called outside the ahata (a place where people can consume liquor) by the accused. Meanwhile, Sunil called his nephew Sawan to the spot. They had an argument with the accused. The situation turned tense and the accused attacked Sunil and Sawan with two knives. Sawan sustained three stab wounds, while Sunil was stabbed twice. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The police said Sunil was out of danger.

Following information given by Sunil’s son, the police started a search for the accused and managed to arrest one of them, named Raj. He was taken to the crime scene on Sunday night. He is being questioned about his accomplice.