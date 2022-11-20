Indore: Tulsi Nagar will be legalised once NOC from nazul received: Hardia

Residents of Ward 36-37 gather on the premises of Saraswati Temple at Tulsi Nagar to put forth their issues before Indore-5 MLA Mahendra Hardia on Sunday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore-5 MLA Mahendra Hardia has said that Tulsi Nagar will be legalised after a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the nazul department is received. “NOCs from all departments barring the nazul department have been received. As soon as the NOC is received from the nazul department, Tulsi Nagar will come under the category of valid colonies,” he told Ward 36-37 Rahwasi Mahasangh members on the premises of Saraswati Temple at Tulsi Nagar on Sunday. Indore Municipal Corporation chairman Munnalal Yadav and Mayor-in-Council Rajesh Udawat, residents from Mahalaxmi Nagar, Tulsi Nagar, Saikripa Nagar, Chikitsak Nagar, Pushp Vihar Extension, Radhika Palace, Nariman Point and others in Ward 36-37 were present. Highlighting the problems of their respective areas, the office-bearers and representatives of various resident associations said the problems should be resolved through public representatives under the monitoring of the Rahwasi Mahasangh office-bearers. The officials of the Rahwasi Mahasangh urged the public representatives of the area to coordinate with the higher authorities in the police department and expedite the process of opening a new police station soon in Nipania for the security of the residents and for maintaining law and order in the locality. They also demanded shifting of the graveyards from the Nipania area to other places as it was causing immense inconvenience to the residents of the area.