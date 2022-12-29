Indore: Youth killed after his bike rams into divider

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died in a road accident in the Lasudia area on Tuesday night. Police said he was returning to his maternal aunt’s place when his bike rammed into the road divider. The police are investigating the case.

According to the police, the incident happened at the BRTS corridor under the Lasudia police station jurisdiction. Sunil Masania, a resident of Bhopal, was staying at her maternal aunt’s place in Pardeshipura for the past few months. He had come to the city for a job. While returning home from Singapore Township to his aunt’s place, his bike rammed into the divider. He got critically injured and was rushed to the hospital but died. The police are examining the CCTVs of the area.

Youth killed, friend injured in road accident

A youth died while his friend was injured in an accident in the Simrol area on Tuesday night. Raja along with his friend Vijay was returning home when a vehicle hit their bike. Both got critically injured and taken to the hospital where Raja died. The police are taking the statement of Vijay to know about the vehicle which hit them.