Indore: Youth held for posting video with firearm on social media | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested a youth for posting a video with a firearm on a social media platform, an officer said on Saturday.

According to the police, information was received that the person had posted a video with firearms on social media to terrify the people. The police identified the accused as Satyam alias Sarvendra.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team arrested the accused from the city and a firearm was seized from him. The accused is a resident of Jaunpur town.

The accused was handed over to the Aerodrome police station staff and he was booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is being done by Aerodrome police.

Read Also Indore: National Lok Adalat effectively settled cases

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)