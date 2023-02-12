Indore: National Lok Adalat effectively settled cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Lok Adalat held on Saturday proved to be effective for the parties who filed their cases for settlements and compensation. A total of 132 cases were filed for settlement at the family court. While at District Court, about 15 per cent cases were settled and ordered compensation/decree/awarded and recovery amount of Rs 58,43,72,975.

District Judge and DLSA Secretary Manish Kumar Shrivastava said principal District Judge, Subodh Kumar Jain, inaugurated the Lok Adalat in the presence of other judicial officers.

Shrivastava said on Saturday 670 cases regarding motor accident claims, 125 civil cases, 236 cases pertaining to power issues, 886 cheque dishonour cases, 254 criminal cases, 194 cases of family dispute, 22 labour-related cases and others were settled. A total of 10,937 cases were settled in which Rs 58,43,72,975 were announced as compensation by the 56 benches set up in the Indore division.

The couple settled their case in the court of II additional principal judge Mahendra Kumar Jain | FP Photo

At the Family Court, the Lok Adalat saw 490 cases under a three-judge bench in which 132 cases were settled and 22 couples went back home happily.

In a case at the court of II additional principal judge, MK Jain, in the Rajni Chouhan (30) vs Jayesh Chouhan (40) case, the couple settled the matter when the court counselled them and they agreed with the court and decided to live together again. Judge Mahendra Kumar Jain in the court explained to them to mutually end their misunderstandings and differences at this stage in their life, said advocate Sharma. Similarly, more such cases were resolved by the court.

DISTRICT CONSUMER COURT

Balraj Kumar Paloda, President of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, said 50 cases were resolved in Indore and 50 cases in associated District commission in Mandleshwar, and 5 in Khandwa. Orders amounting to Rs 94,44,263 was passed.

