Indore: Youth, Friend Robbed Of Bike, Mobile By Two Bikers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth and his female friend were robbed of their bike and a mobile phone by two miscreants in Khajrana area on Sunday morning. It is said that the youths had gone to attend a birthday party of a friend and were returning when the incident happened. Khajrana police station in-charge Umrao Singh said that the incident took place on Bypass Road around 5.30 am. A case has been registered against two unidentified bikers on the complaint of a student named Mayank, a resident of Vandana Nagar area of the city. He along with his friend had gone to attend a birthday party somewhere in the city.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl resides in a hostel in Vijay Nagar area and she was late in reaching her hostel so they decided to enter the hostel in the morning. Police said that they were roaming in the city for hours and when they were on their way to the hostel, two bikers stopped them. The miscreants threatened them and snatched a mobile phone and their bike at knife point and fled. With the help of commuters, they informed the police.

TI said that Mayank’s bike was recovered from a few metres away from the spot. It was believed that the accused left the bike as they were afraid that police may catch them. The accused could not be identified till filing of this report.