Indore: Youth ends life just 12 days after marriage

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide 12 days after his marriage in the Banganga area late on Tuesday. Before taking such an extreme step, he sent a video to his younger brother and his wife.

His kin alleged that the family members of the girl are responsible for his suicide. After one hour of their marriage, the girl allegedly left the youth due to which he was upset.

According to the police, Rahul Chandekar, a resident of the Maruti Nagar area of the city was found hanging by his younger brother Mayur after he saw the video. Mayur alleged that Rahul had an affair with the girl, who lives in Mumbai, for seven years.

Rahul married the girl on May 18. After that, the girl reached the police station and informed the officers that Rahul forced her to stay with him. After that she went to his parents’ place. Since then, Rahul was upset and he committed suicide.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Workshop on street play held at institute of management in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Before committing suicide, Rahul had sent the message to Mayur and the girl. He mentioned in the video that the girl had assured him that she would not leave him but changed her statement and left him. Rahul said in his video that he married the girl on May 18 and she left him after an hour of the marriage.

The police are investigating the case on the basis of the video and the statements of the family members of the youth and girl are being recorded.

Youth from Guna ends life

Another suicide incident was reported in the Kanadiya area on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Giriraj, 21 years, a resident of Guna.

He was staying in the Bhicholi Hapsi area and was employed as a security guard in the area. Some pieces of paper were recovered from the spot. The body was sent for autopsy and further investigation is on.

It is believed that he took such an extreme step over his love affair. However, the investigation is on to know the exact reason for his suicide.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 73 complaints come up for hearing in Narmadapuram