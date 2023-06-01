Madhya Pradesh: Workshop on street play held at institute of management in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-day street theatre workshop was organised on the premises of Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management from May 23 to May 30.

The aim of the workshop, organized under the guidance of UNICEF, was to raise awareness about the importance of keeping the environment clean.

The Institute of Management has a special partnership in with UNICEF. More than 100 girl students from nine clubs of the institute participated in the workshop.

Coordinator of the workshop Shalu Pandey said a senior stage artist of Bhopal Aseem Dubey and Doordarshan's programme coordinator Mohan Dwivedi imparted training to girl students on acting and presentation of street plays.

The students are preparing various street plays on the topics of pollution, e-waste and menstrual hygiene.

The girl students organise street plays at selected places in Bhopal and its nearby villages on June 5 when the World Environment Day is observed.