Indore: Youth ends life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at his rented house in the Rau area, police said on Monday. Family members said that he had appeared for patwaris' recruitment exam a few days ago, and his exam did not go well.

The police are taking the statements of his family members to know the reason for his suicide.

According to the police, the deceased is Bhola Dawar (28), a resident of Jobat town. He was employed by a company and was staying in a rented house in the Rau area. He was taken to the hospital by his friends after he consumed some poisonous substance, but he could not be saved.

Uncle Kunwar Singh Dawar informed media persons that Bhola had recently appeared for the patwari exam, while he had appeared for the teachers’ and constables’ recruitment exam and had not been selected in either of them.

YOUTH DIES AFTER CONSUMING TOILET CLEANER

In another case, Deepak Rajoria, a resident of the Tejaji Nagar area consumed toilet cleaner and died during treatment. His friend took him to the hospital after he consumed the toilet cleaner. The reason for his taking such an extreme step could not be established yet. It is said that he was suffering from an ailment for which he was getting treatment.

