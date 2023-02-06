Indore: Wife, in-laws booked for abetting man’s suicide

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case against a woman, her two brothers and her mother for abetting her husband’s suicide in the Rajendra Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The police took action against the accused 13 months after the man ended his life. His wife and other accused were harassing him due to which he took such an extreme step.

According to the Rajendra Nagar police station staff, Gangaram Bhomare, a resident of Amar Palace Colony committed suicide by hanging himself on January 15, 2022. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot and since then the police had been investigating the case.

Based on the statements of family members of the deceased and the suicide note, the police registered a case against his wife, her two brothers and her mother for harassing him due to which he committed suicide at his place.

Police said that his wife was harassing Gangaram over some issues. She and her mother and brothers had thrashed him when he had gone to his in-law's place. He was depressed after the incident and ended his life after reaching home. Now, the police are searching for the accused.

AC stolen from shop

Unidentified thieves managed to flee with an air conditioner from a shop in the Juni Indore area, police said on Sunday. According to police, the shop owner has complained that an AC was missing from his shop. The CCTVs of that area are being checked by the police. It is said that the shop was open when the accused fled with AC.

Maid booked for theft

Lasudia police have registered a case against a woman for stealing gold ornaments from a house in the area. According to the police, Rupsha Mukherjee, a resident of Omaxe City, lodged a complaint that she found her gold ornaments missing from the almirah on January 24. She searched for the ornaments everywhere but did not find them. Then she complained to the police on Saturday saying that she suspected her maid. The police are investigating the case.

