Indore: Youth ends life

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly committed suicide after an argument with his younger brother in Gandhi Nagar area Friday. The police are taking the statements of his family members to know the exact reason behind the suicide.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Bhaiyyu alias Dinesh, 22 years, a resident of Nainod Multi in Gandhi Nagar area. He was found hanging by one of his family members. He was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had an argument with his younger brother after which his brother left the house. After that Dinesh took such an extreme step at his place. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot so the exact reason for his suicide could not be established till the filing of the report. The police have sent the body for autopsy.

Youth booked in girl’s suicide

A youth was booked by the Annapurna police station staff in connection with suicide of a girl, police said on Friday. According to the police, a 24-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance a few days ago. During the investigation, the police came to know that accused Anurodh was the lover of the girl and he had forced her to make physical relations. When the girl refused for the same, the accused did engagement with another girl due to which the girl committed suicide. The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search for him.