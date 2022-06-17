Indore: RTO kicks out agents, touts from office; bans their entry

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Irate by the misbehaviour of agents, Regional Transport Officer Jitendra Raghuvanshi kicked out all the agents and touts from the office premises on Friday.

Moreover, the RTO has also banned the entry of all the agents and touts throughout the day in the office and also by deployed guards to ensure implementation of the same.

Raghuvanshi was getting various complaints of misbehaviour by the agents and the clashes between them and touts of clerks and officials as three incidents had taken place in the last three days.

He, however, had to swing into action on Friday morning when one of the agents misbehaved with him over getting a file cleared. Agent Vinod Yadav had approached Raghuvanshi to get a file of registration cancellation cleared but the officer had taken objection over the sign of a clerk.

“RTO had denied clearing the file given by agent Vinod Yadav after raising suspicion over the signature of the clerk on the file. He also called the clerk to cross check and found the suspicion true after which he threw away the file,” sources said adding “Later, the agent misbehaved with RTO and also tried to threaten him in the name of a prominent Congress leader of Nimar region.”

Furious over the act of agent, RTO kicked out all the agents from the office premises and banned their entry.

“RTO was also going to lodge an FIR against the errant agent but he apologised for his misbehaviour. Nonetheless, entry of touts of some clerks and ARTOs were continued,” sources said.

Meanwhile, Raghuvanshi said, “We have banned the entry of agents in the office and no misbehaviour will be tolerated. I am also investigating the file presented by the agent with a suspicious signature and will lodge an FIR if required.”