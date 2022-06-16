Indore: Electricity bills; cashless payment rises by 100,000 in 5 months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There has been an increase of 100,000 in the number of people paying electricity bills through their computer and mobile applications in the five months of 2022. Now, the number of cashless electricity bill payers has increased to 13 lakh. According to the MP Electricity Regulatory Commission, cashless bill payers are being given a rebate of about Rs 1.25 crore per month.

Amit Tomar, managing director of the MP West Zone Electricity Distribution, said that, according to the Regulatory Commission, cashless electricity bill payers are being given a discount per bill. This discount is a minimum of Rs 5 per bill. A cashless discount of up to half per cent of the bill amount is payable on domestic LT electricity bill payments, while a maximum discount of Rs 20 is being given on non-domestic LT bill payments.

Tomar informed Free Press that the number of cashless bill payers in the company area has increased in every district. In Indore, a maximum of 40,000 consumers have moved in this direction. Now, about 3.5 lakh consumers are making cashless electricity bill payments per month in the city.

The cashless figure in 135 cities, including all 15 district headquarters, is much higher than in the rural areas. The meaning of cashless bill payment of the electricity company is payment of electricity bills by transferring the number of electricity bills through various means on the basis of technology only without cash. All of the company’s 4,000 HT customers are adopting the cashless method.