Indore: Rani Laxmibai’s anniversary; two vehicle rallies by women on Saturday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Swaraj Gaurav Yatra will set a record in Indore on Saturday as women will take out two vehicle rallies wearing saffron safas to commemorate the birth anniversary of the queen of Jhansi, Laxmibai.

This is the first time that women in a social environment demonstrate strong participation through vehicle rallies to make ‘Swaraj pride’ gain prominence in Indore.

Mala Singh Thakur, co-convener of the organisation, Swaraj 75 Amrit Mahotsav Samiti, Indore Mahanagar, said, “Today, we’re all feeling proud of Swaraj’s Amrit Mahotsav year. This is an opportunity to remember the martyrs who died during the long struggle for the country’s Independence. Our ancestors have sacrificed their lives to protect the country and our religion. But this year, there’s a special occasion to remember those unknown heroes, revolutionaries and their saintly families, as well as the brave mothers who sacrificed their children for the country. For this purpose, various events in the city are being organised under the auspices of the Swaraj 75 Amrit Mahotsav Samiti.

The two-wheeler rallies are being organised from 4.30 pm on Saturday to commemorate the sacrifice day of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The first rally will start out from Lalbagh Palace and the second from Bal Vinay Mandir and reach Kilauea Maidan. The main programme will be held there from 5.30 pm.