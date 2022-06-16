Indore: Urban Body Election; Congress to release first list of ward candidates today

Congress |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party would release its first list of ward candidates for urban body election on Thursday evening.

Party leaders were waiting for the visit of MPPCC chief and former chief minister Kamal Nath to the city to release the list as they were expecting protest by activists in some wards before Nath if they had released the list earlier.

Party sources said that Nath also gave nod to release the list and to show the survey report to those likely to express displeasure over candidates selection.

Party's Indore in-charge Vijayalaxmi Sadho said that the party would release the list of candidates soon. “We have been working on the list and will release it soon. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the set criteria,” she said, adding "Names of the candidates are final in most of the wards and they are trying to make consensus in wards where they have multiple names."

The MPCC chief had cleared during his visit on Wednesday that they will give tickets to the ward candidates only on the basis of the survey report. “We have conducted three surveys to know the ground report and for selecting the right candidate. Tickets would be distributed only on the basis of the survey report. Many aspirants contacted me also for the ticket but I have shown them the survey report,” Nath said.