Indore: Online fraud victim’s transaction reversed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Crime Branch reversed the transaction of an online fraud victim who was cheated of Rs 3.2 lakh on the lure of investment and doubling of his money. The police said accused Anuraj Jaiswal of Narsinghpur had cheated the victim, Arun.

When the case was reported to the Crime Branch, the fraud investigation cell probed the case. They found that the accused had contacted the victim and bluffed him on the promise of doubling his money.

The police said the accused introduced himself as an employee of Sai Proficient Stock Advisory Services company, which is based in Mumbai. He gave the victim several offers in which the victim decided to invest in the share market.

The accused took around Rs 320,000 from the victim and did not return it. He had made the victim transfer the money online.

The Crime Branch, after investigations, contacted the accused and made him return the money. The accused returned the amount of Rs 70,000 in cash and transferred the remaining amount online.