Indore: Truck drags bike 200 feet, man, son die in accident

The police said the accident happened at the Tejaji Nagar Bypass late on Tuesday night. The man, Morsingh, died on the spot and his 12-year-old son died while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 09:33 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An accident occurred at the Tejaji Nagar Bypass on Tuesday night in which a man and his son died as a speedy truck dragged their bike on the road.

The police said the accident happened at the Tejaji Nagar Bypass late on Tuesday night. The man, Morsingh, died on the spot and his 12-year-old son died while undergoing treatment in a hospital. They were on their way home.

The accident occurred when Morsingh was crossing the road and a truck from one of the lanes hit his bike and dragged it for all of 200 feet. While being dragged, the bike caught fire. The driver fled from the spot. The fire was so strong that the fire brigade was called in to control it.

