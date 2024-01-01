 Indore: Youth Dies Of Chemical Burns  After Struggling For Four Days  
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Youth Dies Of Chemical Burns  After Struggling For Four Days  

Indore: Youth Dies Of Chemical Burns  After Struggling For Four Days  

Family members allege chemical poured on the deceased on suspicion of theft. Police deny the claim, say he fell on some chemical while collecting waste in Shivnagar area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly attacked with some chemicals by some people on suspicion of theft in the Azad Nagar area. He succumbed to his burns in a city hospital on Saturday. However, police said that he had fallen on some chemical four days ago due to which he had received burns and was undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Further investigation is on to know the circumstances under which he received the burns.  Azad Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Medha said that the deceased was identified as Ritik Damore, 21 years old, a resident of Shivnagar area near Musakhedi.

He used to collect waste in the area and he had fallen on some chemical on Tuesday morning and received burns on his face and other parts of the body. The investigation is on and the CCTVs of the area are being examined to know the exact reason for the incident. The autopsy report is also awaited.  

But his brother-in-law Dharmendra Yadav said that Ritik was collecting waste in Shivnagar when some men surrounded him and poured some chemical on him on suspicion of theft around 4 am on Tuesday. Since then, he was undergoing treatment and died on Saturday.

Dharmendra said that Ritik was not a thief and used to collect waste to earn the daily bread for the family. His two brothers also work in the city.

After the autopsy examination, the family members performed the last rites and demanded that the police examine CCTVs to identify the men who poured the chemical on him. They also demanded that a case be registered against the accused.  

Read Also
New Year Eve Frolic: Indore's Women Cops To Keep Vigil On Hoodlums  
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Two More Positive Cases In Indore: Covid Caseload In December Mounts To 13

Two More Positive Cases In Indore: Covid Caseload In December Mounts To 13

Indore: Youth Dies Of Chemical Burns  After Struggling For Four Days  

Indore: Youth Dies Of Chemical Burns  After Struggling For Four Days  

Indore: Metro Work Wards Off Pollution

Indore: Metro Work Wards Off Pollution

MP: Yadav Body Demands Strict Action Against Trader In Beating Of Employee Case

MP: Yadav Body Demands Strict Action Against Trader In Beating Of Employee Case

Simian ‘Slapgate’: Accused Youth Is Rau Resident

Simian ‘Slapgate’: Accused Youth Is Rau Resident