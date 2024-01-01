Indore: Youth Dies Of Chemical Burns  After Struggling For Four Days  

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly attacked with some chemicals by some people on suspicion of theft in the Azad Nagar area. He succumbed to his burns in a city hospital on Saturday. However, police said that he had fallen on some chemical four days ago due to which he had received burns and was undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Further investigation is on to know the circumstances under which he received the burns. Azad Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Medha said that the deceased was identified as Ritik Damore, 21 years old, a resident of Shivnagar area near Musakhedi.

He used to collect waste in the area and he had fallen on some chemical on Tuesday morning and received burns on his face and other parts of the body. The investigation is on and the CCTVs of the area are being examined to know the exact reason for the incident. The autopsy report is also awaited.

But his brother-in-law Dharmendra Yadav said that Ritik was collecting waste in Shivnagar when some men surrounded him and poured some chemical on him on suspicion of theft around 4 am on Tuesday. Since then, he was undergoing treatment and died on Saturday.

Dharmendra said that Ritik was not a thief and used to collect waste to earn the daily bread for the family. His two brothers also work in the city.

After the autopsy examination, the family members performed the last rites and demanded that the police examine CCTVs to identify the men who poured the chemical on him. They also demanded that a case be registered against the accused.