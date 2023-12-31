New Year Eve Frolic: Indore's Women Cops To Keep Vigil On Hoodlums | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have tightened the noose to provide safety especially to women during the celebration of 31st December on Sunday. Hundreds of women cops would be on duty in civil attire to keep an eye on hooligans. The police will keep an eye on the situation through drones as well.

DCP (zone-2) AbhishekAnand informed media persons that a meeting of pubs, bars and hotel owners were called a few days ago to follow the rules. They were instructed to hold events only after taking permission from the police, otherwise appropriate action would be taken against violators.

Pub and bar owners were instructed to close their premises within the prescribed time. Policemen were deployed at busiest squares and roads to keep an eye on anti-social elements during year ending celebration. Hundreds of women police officers and personnel would be deployed in civil attire at various places especially for women’s safety. Many women police personnel were deployed in uniform as well.

The DCP said that heavy police force would be deployed in Vijay Nagar, Lasudia, Khajrana and Kanadiya area. Some drones of the police department and some from private organisations were hired to keep surveillance in the busiest roads, squares and on Bypass Road.

If anyone is found creating ruckus, the police would reach the spot instantly and action would be taken against the concerned person. The drones are being used for effective monitoring of the situation. A team of police and administration would monitor whether pubs, bars or hotel owners are following norms to reduce noise pollution in the city.