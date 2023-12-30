Indore: Last Rites Of 2 Girls Hit By Train Performed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The last rites of the two girls, who were killed after being hit by a train during its trial run in Lasudia, were performed by the family members in the presence of the police. The police were sent to avoid any untoward incidents.

Cabinet minister Tulsiram Silawat also met the family members of the girls and assured them a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each. He also instructed the district collector to investigate the incident.

Radhika Bhaskar and Babli Masre, class X students, were returning home after attending coaching classes in the evening when the accident happened.

After the tragic incident, Silawat met with the family members and assured them a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each. The minister told media persons that he spoke to the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and requested a probe into the case. After that, the minister instructed the DRM to start a probe.

Silawat said that the action would be taken against the guilty. The government has started a process to provide Rs 4 lakh to each family member of the girls under Sambal Yojna. Also, the state government would bear the education cost of three sisters of one of the deceased, Silawat said. During the last rites, hundreds of villagers were present.