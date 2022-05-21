Indore: Youth commits suicide after police detain his father

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly committed suicide after his father was detained by the police on Friday. He was out of the city when the police picked up his father and after reaching home he took such an extreme step.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Pawan Chouhan, a resident of Shrinath Vihar Colony. He was found hanging by one of his family members. A family member said Pawan was out of the city as his maternal grandmother had passed away.

His father was detained by the police as Pawan was a suspect in a chain-snatching case. Police told his father that Pawan's motorcycle had come up in CCTV footage in the Annapurna area where the chain-snatching incident took place.

Investigating officer SI Narendra Raghuwanshi from Aerodrome police station said police reached his place but Pawan was not there so the police took his father to the police station. Raghuwanshi said that Pawan was earlier arrested for his alleged involvement in a chain-snatching case.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:56 PM IST