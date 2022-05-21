Indore: MP Tourism plans Narmada cruise from Barwani to Statue of Unity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Tourism is planning to launch a 135-km-long cruise on river Narmada from Barwani to Statue of Unity, in Kevadiya, Gujarat, and its survey is going on in full swing. The cruise is expected to start by the middle of next year.

"Earlier, a survey was done for a cruise between Omkareshwar and Maheshwar, but it was not feasible as there were too many islands along the stretch. But there are no hurdles in the 135 km stretch for operating the cruise. Another survey is also going on along the corridor and it is expected by June," said deputy director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Umakant Choudhary

Two to three day journey

The cruise plan would be a two days or three days tour in which people would stay on the cruise boat.

Water sports on islands falling on cruise path

Choudhary said the department is also planning to introduce water sports and other activities along the corridor at some spots where the cruise will halt.

