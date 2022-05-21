Indore: Gusty winds pull down day temp by 4°C in past 24 hrs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gusty winds blowing across the city provided relief to its residents from the scorching heat as it pulled down the day temperature by 4 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours to 38.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday. On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 42.5 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the conditions would remain the same over the next couple of days as it was the effect of a western disturbance over Pakistan, while another western disturbance would also affect the weather in the coming days.

‘Chances of cloudy weather & drizzles’

‘Under the influence of the current western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and its neighbourhood in the lower tropospheric levels with a trough aloft in the middle tropospheric levels and a fresh approaching western disturbance and an east-west trough from northwest Rajasthan to east Assam in the lower tropospheric level, the day temperature in Indore will remain close to 39-40 degrees Celsius for next couple of days and there are chances of cloudy weather with drizzles in many parts of the district’

— Meteorological department officials

Temperature stats

The maximum temperature on Saturday was 38.8 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below normal.

The night temperature on Friday was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, which was normal.

