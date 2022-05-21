Indore: Class 8 passed man held for preparing renowned company’s digital signature

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state cyber cell arrested a man from Delhi for transferring ROSL/ROSCTL certificates worth Rs 1.25 crore of a Pithampur-based company to another company. The transfer of the certificates was done by the accused without the company’s knowledge. Interestingly, the accused had only passed his Class 8 exams. He and his accomplices had been arrested by the Haryana police for perpetrating a fraud of Rs 27 crore with Harish Ahuja, father-in-law of film actress Sonam Kapoor, as well.

Superintendent of police (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said that Pawan Kumar Verma, vice-president of Pratibha Syntex Limited in Pithampur, had lodged a complaint with the cell officials in December 2020 that 10 of the company’s ROSL/ROSCTL licences worth Rs 1.25 crore had been transferred to another company without the consent of the complainant’s company. During the investigations, the cyber cell officials came to know that the accused had prepared the digital signature certificate of the company using crucial information about the company. After that, the accused managed to transfer the certificate to a company named Black Curve in Badlapur, Thane.

The cyber cell registered a case under sections 66-C, 66-D and 74 of the IT Act and 420 and 34 of the IPC against unidentified persons.

During the investigations, the officials found that the crime was committed from Delhi. After that, a team was sent to Delhi in search of the accused. During raids at many places, the team recovered a lot of evidence. The cyber cell officials found that Manish Agrawal, a resident of Delhi, and his accomplices, Ganesh, Pravin, Gautam, Anil and Suresh, had transferred the certificates to their company.

SP Singh further said that the accused had duped Harish Ahuja, father-in-law of film actress Sonam Kapoor, of Rs 27 crore and had been arrested by the police in Faridabad. Manish allegedly confessed to preparing fake digital signature certificates of the company. He was arrested by the cell officials and further investigations are underway. The accused had earlier worked as an agent in the Income-Tax Office in Delhi.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:34 PM IST