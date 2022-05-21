Indore: A hectic May 25 in store for leaders; panchayat reservation and IMC ward reservation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Next Wednesday is going to be a crucial and hectic time for political leaders and workers as, on this day, the process of reservations for 3 local bodies’ elections will be done. In the morning, the reservation process for panchayat elections will be completed, in the afternoon, reservations for Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) ward and, in the evening, reservations for the municipal councils.

The process of panchayats’ and urban bodies’ reservation has been taken up in the district. Extensive preparations are on in this regard. After the state-level video-conferencing held at the collector’s office on Saturday morning, collector Manish Singh reviewed the preparations at a meeting of local officials. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, along with other officers concerned, was also present.

Singh directed that the process of reservation should be done under the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the rules and instructions should be followed regarding this. All the officers related to the reservation process should study the guidelines of the Supreme Court and various rules carefully and reservation should be done accordingly.

It was informed at the meeting that the process of reservation of various posts of the three-tier Panchayati Raj bodies would be held first on the morning of May 25 in the district. The process of reservation of members and presidents of the district panchayat will be done at the collector’s office. Similarly, the process of reservation of panch and sarpanch will be done in the respective development blocks.

After this, the reservation process of IMC wards for the posts of corporators will be held at the DAVV auditorium from 2 pm, following which the process of reservation for municipal councillors’ posts will be held from 4 pm onwards. Singh also allocated the responsibilities to the officers for various arrangements for reservation.

Before the meeting, the process of reservation was explained through a video-conference broadcast from Bhopal. Along with this, information about the Supreme Court and the rules and instructions related to reservation was also given.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:30 PM IST