Indore: Youth caught carrying beef in auto-rickshaw

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bajrang Dal activists caught a youth carrying meat, which they suspected was beef, in an auto-rickshaw and handed him over to the police, on Friday.

Police said they arrested Ovesh and booked him under relevant sections of IPC and Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, 2004 Act.

Bajrang Dal coordinator Tannu Sharma said that Bajrang Dal activists seized an auto in which beef was being carried from Rajendra Nagar to Chandan Nagar.

Police said that complainant Mohan Singh told them that he had gone to visit his brother in Rau. While returning to the city in his car, an auto-rickshaw scraped his car near Rajendra Nagar and sped away. He followed the auto and caught up with it near Phooti Kothi square. When he checked inside the auto, he found beef.

