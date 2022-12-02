Indore: Crime branch arrests absconding fraud accused 

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who was on the run in connection with a land fraud case in Dwarkapuri area, was arrested by the crime branch on Thursday. He along with his accomplices had allegedly prepared forged documents of a housing society and sold the plots to some people.

According to a crime branch officer, a case was registered by the Dwarkapuri police against Rohit Kotul and others under various sections a few days ago. Acting on a tip-off, Rohit was arrested by the crime branch from the city.

The accused informed the police that he along with his accomplices had prepared forged documents of Vidurnagar Grih Nirman Sahkari Sanstha and sold the plots to unsuspecting people. The accused was handed over to the Dwarkapuri police station for further investigation into the case.

