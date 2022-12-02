Indore: Commuters share AICTSL woes with collector

AICTSL buses |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the Bus Rapid Transit System in the city fails to keep up with technological advancements introduced by it, it has now started working with an attitude to cross the bridge once they get there.

People standing in long queues, mostly students, complained to the collector Ilaya Raja about the lack of facility for recharging the Chalo card or i-bus card online on his visit to the AICTSL on December 1.

The collector was on an inspection drive and people told him about various issues being faced by them. He has instructed the staff to keep a check on the operational arrangements of the buses.

“Lately, there have been lots of complaints regarding the functioning of the buses, that has already witnessed major setbacks in the last month

Officials need to carefully keep regular checks on operational arrangements.” said, Ilaya Raja collector.

The setbacks to the functioning of the city buses in the last one month include a city bus catching fire, the company having to pay challan for a bus jumping the red light, etc.

Many of the students standing in queue in front of the AICTSL office in order to recharge their cards also mentioned a few incidents to the collector informing him about misbehaviour by bus conductors. Raja has asked the officials to manage the staff and train them accordingly and assured the crowd that in all such cases officials will take strict action.

He said, “all the bus drivers and conductors should strictly follow the uniform code and should always be polite and considerate to the commuters.”

One AICTSL official wishing anonymity said that there are certain technical issues that the department has been facing about the management portal of the cards. The official said, “soon the problems regarding timing and poor maintenance will be solved.”

