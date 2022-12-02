Indore: Lorries can now enter Choithram mandi between 10 pm and 8 am

Representational Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a decision that will help farmers and traders, lorries will now be able to enter Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Fruits and Vegetable (Choithram) Mandi between 10 pm to 8 am.

A joint meeting of representatives of farmers, traders, workers and officials was organised in the office of mandi administration on Thursday. Assistant director and secretary Naresh Kumar Parmar, and premises in-charge, Dharmendra Singh Tomar, were present at the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that entry of agricultural produce would be allowed after 10 pm and would continue till 8 am.

At present, lorries carrying vegetables enter the mandi throughout the day. Due to the excessive arrival of potatoes, onion, garlic etc., there is a delay in downloading trucks, and there is also a lack of space in the mandi and a jam-like situation develops in the mandi every day. For this reason, now, farmers would be allowed entry after 10 pm.

Mandi secretary Parmar has said that it has been unanimously decided that from 10 am to 8 am, the agricultural produce of farmers like potatoes, onion and garlic etc. will be allowed entry.