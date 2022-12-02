Indore: IDA chairman Chawda inspects MR 10, Super Corridor areas

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority’s (IDA) chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda on Thursday inspected the route that would be used by the delegates coming for the Global Investment Summit (GIS) and Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan (PBS).

Chawda and a team of IDA and other department officials inspected the Super Corridor area and MR 10 area.

During the inspection, Chawda learned about the beautification and other works. “There is a need to speed up the pace of work as very little time is left for the events,” said Chawda.

The IDA has been given the responsibility of carrying out beautification work of the entire route for the two international events.