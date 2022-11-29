Indore: IDA, IMC officers to meet RE-2 land owners today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): RE-2 is being constructed by the Municipal Corporation and Indore Development Authority. A part of RE-2 of about 4.5 km length has been made by the IDA.

But there were around 600 houses that are coming in the way of the RE-2 and the landowners have objected to the construction of RE-2 and some have filed petitions in the high court. Therefore, physical verification of the alignment will be done today by the senior officials of the concerned departments.

Officials said that the landowners have also been asked to be present at the spot along with the documents. RE-2 is to be constructed from Bhuri Tekri to Naitamundla via Nemawar Road.

Around 800 families were obstructing the road around Bhuri Tekri, out of which 600 families were living in slums. They have been shifted to houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Only a few houses are left.