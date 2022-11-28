Indore: BJP flays Rahul Gandhi, says due respect not given to Ahilya Bai

e-Paper Get App
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Rahul Gandhi’s rally and public gathering here, BJP on Monday criticised the Congress leader stating that he and his party workers did not give due respect to Devi Ahilya Bai while he was in the city.

BJP city chief Gaurav Ranadive condemned the Congress party as its supporters with a picture of Ahilya Bai in their hands were seen dancing to a rap song during Divine event which was organised at Chimanbagh. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that it was beyond his understanding why Rahul Gandhi did not garland the statue of Ahilya Bai when he was at Rajwada.

The saffron party released a video of Divine event wherein a youngster was seen sitting on the shoulders of another having Ahilya Bai’s photo in his hand. The duo and others around them were seen dancing even as one person was making its video.

Releasing the video, Ranadive dubbed it as an insult to Ahilya Bai. He said that Congress and Rahul Gandhi should apologise for such an incident taking place at their event.

Meanwhile, on Rahul Gandhi not garlanding the statue of Ahilya Bai, Bhargav quipped, “I do not know who his advisor is, who decides his programmes and gives tips for his speeches.”

The mayor said that the identity of Indore is Ahilya Bai.

“Even after going to Rajwada in Indore, Rahul Gandhi did not go to Ahilya Bai’s statue to show respect. I don’t what type of connection he is talking about during his Bharat Jodo Yatra when he did not know how to connect with people by paying respect to their role models.”  

