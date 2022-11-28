Watch: 'Jai Shree Ram', 'Modi Modi' slogans chanted during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore

Twitter/@INCIndia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Indore. From riding a Bullet bike to pushing the wheelchair of a specially abled man, the yatra’s Indore leg was quite vibrant, claimed Congress leaders. As the yatra now headed to Ujjain from Indore on Monday, a video emerged on social media where the Yatra was seen being welcomed with chants of ‘Modi Modi’.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya took a jab at the Congress party by sharing a video of the incident on his social media handle.

The video has been recorded from Bangana Square in the city. In the video, the padyatris can be seen walking while some youth standing outside the barricading can be seen chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans. Soon afterwards they started chanting ‘Modi Modi’.

Listening to the slogans, the padyatris asked the youth to meet Rahul Gandhi. But, the youth refused and fled the scene.

Sixth day of the foot march’s Madhya Pradesh leg started in the morning from Indore's Bada Ganpati square.

A cyclist joined the yatra here and Gandhi was seen riding his bicycle briefly.

Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori's son Satlaj Rahat also joined the yatra and said he presented to Rahul Gandhi two books dedicated to his late father, including the latter's autobiography.

The yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, will cover a distance of 380 km in the Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh in 12 days before entering Rajasthan on December 4, as per the schedule announced by the party.