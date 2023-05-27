Indore: Youth blackmails 12-yr-old boy with sleazy video, extracts 4L

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking case, a 12-year-old boy was being blackmailed by a person who had managed to make the minor’s sleazy video, in the Chandan Nagar area, police said on Friday. The accused is yet to be arrested.

ACCUSED THREATENED TO CIRCULATE VIDEO

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said that the boy along with his mother reached the police station and complained that the boy was being blackmailed by a youth living in their area. The accused had a video of the boy in a compromising position and was demanding Rs 4 lakh from the boy and threatening that if he failed to pay up, then he would circulate the video on social media.

VIDEO MADE AROUND A MONTH BACK

The boy was scared of the accused who had made the video around a month back and had been pressurising the boy to pay up since then.

VICTIM STEALS RS 4 LAKH FROM HOME

Under intense pressure, the boy stole Rs 4 lakh kept in the almirah of their house and handed it over to the accused. When the boy’s mother found the money missing, she asked the boy whether he had taken the money. It was then that he told everything to his mother.

COPS TRYING TO RETRIEVE VIDEO

Police said they are investigating the case from all angles and also trying to find out whether the accused is a minor or an adult. The entire story would come out once the accused is arrested and they can retrieve the video from the accused’s phone.

MONEY GIVEN TO VICTIM’S MOTHER BY HIS GRANDMOTHER

According to Sharma, the boy's mother informed the police that her mother had given Rs 4 lakh for renovation of the house a few days ago. The boy was aware of the same, and he stole money and gave it to the blackmailer.

