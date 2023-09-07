Indore: Youth Arrested For Trying To Spread Terror Through Social Media

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of crime branch and Hira Nagar police station on Wednesday arrested a youth, Jaipal Rajput who was spreading terror through social media by making reels using firearms illegally bought by him.

The police received a tip that the accused had put a reel on social media brandishing an illegal weapon to create terror among people.

Acting on information, the Crime Branch and Hira Nagar police station staff, caught the accused Jaipal. While searching him, one country-made pistol with live cartridges was found from him and a case was registered under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Police said that senior officers have directed that effective action be taken against those involved in illegal arms trade and people involved in such activities.

Following the instructions, the Crime Branch is continuously taking action against criminals who own illegal weapons and are involved in criminal activities.

