Indore: 4 Cases Resolved In Senior Citizen Police Panchayat

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police reunited senior citizens with their families and also resolved problems being faced by them in day-to-day life, during the Senior Citizen Police Panchayat.

Four of the seven cases that came up were resolved. In one case residents of a flat complained of encroachments in the parking of their building at Khatiwala Tank under Juni Indore police station. The police intervened and it was decided that illegal encroachment from the parking lot would be removed in three days through mutual understanding.

A 62-year-old elderly person living under Dwarkapuri police station area complained that he is troubled by his son. It was found that there is a property dispute between two brothers which is sub-judice. The counselling team hammered a mutual understanding between them and both the brothers agreed to take the responsibility of the father.

A 61-year-old man living under the Central Kotwali police station area said that he is threatened and harassed by his grandson in an intoxicated state. DCP Dawar immediately called the police station and has called the grandson to meet him so that a solution could be arrived at.

"Every effort is being made to solve the problems of the elderly by counselling every Wednesday on priority," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Jagdish Dawar, who is incharge of the campaign.