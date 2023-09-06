 Indore: Candidates Stage Half-naked Demonstration Over Backlog Recruitments In Agriculture Department
Indore: Candidates Stage Half-naked Demonstration Over Backlog Recruitments In Agriculture Department

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Candidates Stage Half-naked Demonstration Over Backlog Recruitments In Agriculture Department | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of candidates staged a half-naked demonstration over backlog recruitments in agriculture department in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday.

The protestors were demanding that recruitment should be made to the posts of rural agriculture extension officer and equivalent posts in the agriculture department. They reached the collectorate office half-naked with placards in their hands in the form of a rally.

The police asked the protestors to put on their clothes, after which they put on the clothes.

article-image

National President of Agri Ankuran Welfare Association, Radhe Jat said, "There is a demand regarding backlog recruitment. 227 posts were issued in 2015 but that exam was cancelled after that no recruitment was done. In 2020, backlog recruitment was done on 24 posts but 203 posts are still vacant." He further said that exams were held in 2022 and 2023 for the recruitment in the agriculture department whose results would be released soon so these 203 posts should also be added to the recruitments.

"Mama (CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) is taking out Jan Ashirwad Yatra but here SC-ST candidates are going out half naked, we want to say that Mama's Jan Ashirwad Yatra is fake. We also met Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel several times but he is also giving false assurances," Jat said.

He added that they reached the collectorate and gave a memorandum in this regard. If no action was taken in 10 days then they would take out a foot march from Indore to Bhopal.

article-image

