On Cam: Bank Fraud Accused Opens Fire During Panchayat In MP's Morena, 1 Arrested |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man accused of bank fraud opened fire midway a panchayat in a village in Morena district on Wednesday. The incident caused chaos in the panchayat and a video of it also went viral on social media. Police have registered a case against four accused in the matter and arrested one.

The matter pertains to Kolhua village of Sihonian police station area of the district.

According to the police, Rs 5 lakh were withdrawn from the account of Kolhua resident Jayprakash Ojha. Jayaprakash got a case of cheating registered against another Kolhua resident Dharam Singh Tomar's son at City Police Station.

Read Also MP's Solar Power Increases By 11 Times

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Panchayat was convened at Kolhua temple on September 3 regarding this matter. During the hearing, accused Dharam Singh Tomar created fear by firing in the air with guns. The firing led to a stampede-like sitiation in the temple complex. One of the onlookers made a video of the incident which is now doing rounds on social media. In the video, three people are seen firing guns during the panchayat.

One arrested

The panchs got scared and started running away from the spot while some of them came to pacify the situation.

Talking about the incident, Sihonia police station in-charge Jaideep Bhadoria said that a case has been registered against four people in connection with the firing. One accused Jeetu Sikarwar has been arrested.