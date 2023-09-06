MP's Solar Power Increases By 11 Times

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The renewable capacity of Madhya Pradesh has increased 11 times in last decade following constant efforts. It is about 24 percent of State’s installed capacity. The solar energy capacity has increased by 52 percent. Currently, 1000 MW Solar Parks are operational and 1778 MW will become operational soon while 3350 MW is in pipeline.

The operational projects of 1000 MW include 250 MW Mandsaur Solar Park, 750 MW Rewa Solar Park, which achieved record low tariff of Rs 2.97 per unit due to innovative transaction structuring. It has received innovation. World Bank President Award and included in PM book.

The solar energy projects of 1778 MW under implementation include 1500 MW Agar, Shajapur and Neemuch Solar Parks, the projects coming up shortly include 500 MW Neemuch Park and 600 MW floating solar park at Omkareshwar reservoir - the largest in the world. It will be fully operational by end of this year.

Other pipeline projects involving 3350 MW capacity include 1400 MW Morena and 450 MW Chhatarpur Parks, 1500 MW floating solar projects in reservoirs in Birsinghpur reservoir, Indira Sagar Reservoir and Gandhisagar Reservoir.

Great Start

Madhya Pradesh has taken a good start. In a little span of time, the state is shining on India’s Renewable Energy Map. Many milestones have been achieved. Many records have been made and now a history is in the making.

Aggressive progression with futuristic policies and strong leadership of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will make the State a Hub of Renewable Energy of India. The journey has gained pace.

Madhya Pradesh has come a long way from Power-Deficient to Power-Rich stage by achieving self-reliance in energy. It is now striving to ensure Energy Security for all.

Energy for the future is everybody’s concern. The sustainable power generation to satiate the energy demands of humans and industries is a challenge across the world. Harnessing of inexhaustible Green Energy therefore remains the only solution in sight. The alternative sources of energy need to be trapped in such a manner that energy as a resource becomes affordable and accessible to the neediest.

Investors and green energy developers are now looking towards Madhya Pradesh as an ideal destination. The Global Investors Summit (GIS) at Indore is going to witness a host of companies keen on investing in the state.

Undoubtedly, it is a significant positive change at a nascent stage. Though, there are “miles to go”. Madhya Pradesh is going to experience a complete transformation in energy sector with Central leadership and support. The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji had clearly spelt out his vision of promoting renewable energy

Potential Unlimited

Madhya Pradesh today remains the most preferred destination for genuine investors. The investors wish to assure themselves of uninterrupted power supply. Their choice falls on alternative sources, which they can afford to have with them. This is a significant change in the investment behaviour. Madhya Pradesh has readily given space for this in its well-designed policies. The state has a potential of more than 5000 MW in wind power, 1200 MW in biomass, 750 MW in small hydro and 5000 MW in solar sector.

Just eleven years back in 2012, the total installed capacity in wind, solar, biomass and hydro power sectors was 438.24 megawatts. The installed capacity solar sector was only 2 MW. At present it is 868.65 MW and in next three years it will be 6400 MW. The solar sector will have 2654 MW installed capacity and the wind will have 3261 MW. The Centre has proactively come forward with enthusiastic support to help the state increase the share of renewable sector in State’s total power production upto 30 percent.

Asia's first 130 MW solar power project has been set up in Neemuch district in a record time of 8 months. The world’s largest 750 MW ultra mega solar power project has come up at Rewa. It is a joint venture of State Government and Solar Energy Corporation of India with the World Bank funding.

In sum, Madhya Pradesh has not only emerged as investment destination but also as Hub of Renewable Energy in India. Investing in Green Energy simply means investing in The Future.