MP: CM Shivraj Reacts To India Renaming Row, Says 'It Was Bharat And Will Remain So' |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to the ongoing controversy regarding renaming India as ‘Bharat’, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that Bharat is Bharat, it was Bharat and will remain Bharat. “There should be no dispute about this,” he added.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan had come to Indore on his way to participate in the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Indore division in Khandwa with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. He made the remark while having a brief discussion with the journalists here on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Chouhan also talked about the stone pelting incident on the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Neemuch on Tuesday. He said that the Congress is shocked to see the support the Jan Ashirwad Yatra is getting.

“Madhya Pradesh has a very decent politics. Congress will not get success by adopting such tactics. We have ordered an inquiry into the matter, strict action will be taken against those who pelted stones on the yatra,” he said

He further claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win with a huge majority in the upcoming assembly elections.