MP: Narottam Mishra Blames Congress For Stone Pelting On BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra In Neemuch

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has blamed the Congress for the stone pelting incident on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Neemuch district.

Notably, the stone pelting incident occurred on the Yatra in the Manasa assembly constituency in Neemuch district on Tuesday. Vehicles were also vandalised in the incident.

"Former CM Kamal Nath had said earlier that stone pelting like Manipur could happen here, he was doing the work of provocation. Former CM and Rajya Sabha MP from Congress Digvijaya Singh had also given the example of Haryana's Nuh, he was trying to provoke," Mishra told reporters on Wednesday.

The seven people on whom the FIR has been registered in connection with the incident are associated with the Congress, he alleged.

"Congress is slowly moving towards despair and hopelessness, so naturally, it will resort to this kind of tactics. The people of the state should understand that Congress has made this mistake before and is making the same mistake again," Mishra said.

BJP chief VD Sharma also blamed the Congress

Earlier, state BJP chief VD Sharma also blamed the Congress for the attack.

"I have received information that stones were pelted on the Yatra by Congress goons from the hills and behind trees. This is not only unfortunate or condemnable but it is also a serious crime," Sharma told media on Tuesday.

State BJP chief alleged that Congress committed this act as it is "nervous" about the fact that Jan Ashirwad Yatra is getting "so much support from the public." "They have attacked the yatra in a planned manner. They will not be spared. Vehicles were damaged (in the stone pelting). Our 'Rath' was damaged," he said.

Earlier, the BJP decided to organise five "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" in the state in the run-up to the assembly elections later this year in Madhya Pradesh.

10,543 kilometres will be covered in all five 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

BJP said that a total of 10,543 kilometres will be covered in all five 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' spread across all 230 assembly constituencies in the state.

Meanwhile, talking about the upcoming state assembly elections, the home minister said, "No party is in the situation to harm BJP. In 20 years no party has got a higher share of votes than us. Last time, Congress got 4-7 more seats than us, but we got a higher share of votes."

