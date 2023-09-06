Bhopal: Miscreants Pelt Stones At Jan Ashirwad Yatra | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Some unidentified miscreants pelted stones on the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Neemuch district. According to information, incident was reported at Rawali Kudi village, the last village in the state that falls under Manasa assembly constituency in the district, on late Tuesday evening.

After the incident, a heavy police force along with senior administrative officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Sources claimed that some miscreants first released their cattle to block the way of the yatra and later pelted stones that damaged the windshields of the vehicles.

Sources said that farmers and the villagers are upset with the state government's Cheetah Project.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP president VD Sharma said Congress was perplexed over the huge support BJP was receiving in Jan Ashirwad Yatra. It is Congress men who attacked Yatra and smashed vehicles. Befitting reply will be given and no one will be spared.

Jan Ashirwad Yatra chariot and vehicles following it were damaged. Legal action will be taken against f Congressmen who attacked Yatra vehicles from behind the trees.

Congress state president Kamal Nath said that the stone-pelting was a fallout of the exploitation of every section of the society by the Chouhan government.

“Two days back, selected patwaris and teachers demanding appointment letters were lathi charged.

Whatever the BJP gave to the people in the last 18 years is being returned by the people with interest,” said Nath

