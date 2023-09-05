MP: Uma Bharti Respected By All In BJP, Says Scindia After She Complains About ‘No Invitation’ To Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reached Gwalior on a three-day visit where he took a dig at Congress' Van Adhikar Yatra. He said that no matter how many yatras Kamal Nath and the Congress Party take out and no matter how many guarantees they give, there is only hatred in their shop of love.

Scindia thanked Chouhan

Regarding the Madhya Pradesh government's decision regarding guest teachers, he said “I want to thank Shivraj Chouhan from the bottom of my heart. Our guest teachers raised their voice against Congress's breach of promise. The guest teachers were fighting for their rights due to the breach of promise made to them. Chouhan has doubled the honorarium of guest teachers. Their contract has been kept completely for 1 year. Their reservation in jobs has been increased from 25% to 50%. I thank CM Shivraj on behalf of the guest teachers and on my own behalf. Our three Gods are on this earth - Our life giver doctor, food giver farmer and knowledge giver teacher. The Chief Minister of our state Chouhan has done the work of providing new energy to all three, so I thank CM Shivraj and the central leadership from the bottom of my heart.”

Scindia regarding Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Regarding the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Scindia said that the Jan Ashirwad Yatra is starting from Sheopur. Five yatras are going on as per the pre-determined schedule. The first yatra is flagged off by JP Nadda. For the second yatra the green flag has been shown by Rajnath Singh. The third and fourth yatra are being flagged off today by Amit Shah. The last yatra will be flagged off by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

On the resentment, Scindia said that Bharatiya Janata Party, senior, junior and youth are all one family which are pearls of the same garland. BJP is a party of workers and it is our wish that every person, whether old or young, should contribute to this journey.

Bharti respected by all

He further said that as far as Uma Bharti is concerned, She is not a regional but national level leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. She is respected and revered by all of us.

While making a clean sweep in the assembly elections, he said on the question of forming the government that I am not an astrologer, but I will definitely say that the Bharatiya Janata Party government will be formed in Madhya Pradesh with absolute majority. During the Corona period also, this government has established new dimensions of development and progress. Under the leadership of Chouhan, the work of taking the BJP to a new height has been done. There has been rapid development in every field.

